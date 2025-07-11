Jack White marks his 50th birthday with a thoughtful gift

Jack White celebrates his birthday with first ever mobile

Jack White has celebrated his 50th birthday with his wife Olivia Jean, who gifted him his first ever mobile.

Taking it to his Instagram account to show-off his gift to his fans, the 12-times Grammy winner posted a carousel of pictures of himself holding his black cover mobile.

"Well y'all it's either all over for me now or just the beginning. I am now the reluctant owner of a cellular telephone for the first time in my life!” he penned a caption alongside pictures.

Thanking his wife, whom he has been married for four years, for the thoughtful gift, White continued, “A lovely 50th birthday present courtesy of my gorgeous and thoughtful wife Mrs. Olivia Jean (who took these photos as well.)"

He even quipped, “I've been saying that my days were numbered for years, can't listen to my music in my car, can't park at a parking lot by myself because of QR codes, etc. etc. and I guess Olivia decided to be kind and put me (and all my loved ones) out of my misery!"

“I thought if I could make it to 50 years old at least without ever having one that I could be proud of myself, and I am,” the Fell in Love With a Girl singer added too.

For those unversed, the American guitarist had previously stated that he didn’t own a mobile due to not liking carrying things and wanting to avoid being tied to technology, as per Reddit.

“Can't wait to talk to you all soon. My phone number is the square root of all of our combined social interaction times Pi. –JW III” Jack White concluded his caption.