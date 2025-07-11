 
Geo News

Royal fans react to fresh claims about Meghan Markle

"Prince William saw straight through her [Meghan] and tried to warn his brother [Prince Harry] about her"

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

July 11, 2025

Royal fans react to fresh claims about Meghan Markle
Royal fans react to fresh claims about Meghan Markle

Royal fans have expressed their true feelings over fresh claims about Meghan Markle that the duchess ‘Had no intention of staying in the royal family.’

The fresh claims have been made by royal expert Phil Dampier while speaking to the Sun.

The New York Post, citing the Sun, also published the story.

“Sadly, Meghan never really had any intention of staying in the royal family,” the expert claims.

He went on saying, “She saw as a stepping stone getting married to Harry to new fame and fortune. And I think that’s what initially Prince William was concerned about.”

Commenting on the report, one fan says, “Prince William saw straight through her and tried to warn his brother about her. But Harry was already totally whipped and he exploded.

“Meghan had it all planned out from the start. She saw Harry as a stepping stone to her own fame and fortune.”

Another fan commented, “It's clear Meghan wanted babies right away so she'll always be connected to the royal family. They are her lifelong anchor to Harry. However, Parliament may strip Harry of his royal standing. If that happens, then Meghan's grand plan is up in smoke.”

“Meghan wanted/wants to be a HOLLYWOOD STAR and thought this marriage would make that happen. She took a vulnerable man and played him like a harp,” the third reacted.

Kensington Palace stays silent on new claims about Prince William, Harry's fall out
Kensington Palace stays silent on new claims about Prince William, Harry's fall out
Prince William, Kate Middleton planning major move over shocking George play
Prince William, Kate Middleton planning major move over shocking George play
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle financial woes hit rock bottom again
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle financial woes hit rock bottom again
Kensington Palace makes big announcement after Prince William's true feelings about Meghan exposed video
Kensington Palace makes big announcement after Prince William's true feelings about Meghan exposed
Prince Edward's past mistake echoes Prince Harry's struggles
Prince Edward's past mistake echoes Prince Harry's struggles
Prince Harry's CEO talks about King Charles' upcoming attendance with his son
Prince Harry's CEO talks about King Charles' upcoming attendance with his son
King Charles Balmoral Castle plans 'Family Day'
King Charles Balmoral Castle plans 'Family Day'
Prince William breaks yet another royal tradition at key event
Prince William breaks yet another royal tradition at key event