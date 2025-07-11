Royal fans react to fresh claims about Meghan Markle

Royal fans have expressed their true feelings over fresh claims about Meghan Markle that the duchess ‘Had no intention of staying in the royal family.’

The fresh claims have been made by royal expert Phil Dampier while speaking to the Sun.

The New York Post, citing the Sun, also published the story.

“Sadly, Meghan never really had any intention of staying in the royal family,” the expert claims.

He went on saying, “She saw as a stepping stone getting married to Harry to new fame and fortune. And I think that’s what initially Prince William was concerned about.”

Commenting on the report, one fan says, “Prince William saw straight through her and tried to warn his brother about her. But Harry was already totally whipped and he exploded.

“Meghan had it all planned out from the start. She saw Harry as a stepping stone to her own fame and fortune.”

Another fan commented, “It's clear Meghan wanted babies right away so she'll always be connected to the royal family. They are her lifelong anchor to Harry. However, Parliament may strip Harry of his royal standing. If that happens, then Meghan's grand plan is up in smoke.”

“Meghan wanted/wants to be a HOLLYWOOD STAR and thought this marriage would make that happen. She took a vulnerable man and played him like a harp,” the third reacted.