 
Geo News

Prince Andrew ‘tapes' that could leak on internet: Expert

Prince Andrew’s truth is saved in a set of tapes, says an expert

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

August 18, 2025

Prince Andrew’s hidden realities have been concealed by authorities, it is claimed.

The Duke of York, whose life has been laid bare in a new book by author Andrew Lownie, has had a lot of tapes on him that have been hidden from the public eye.

"I think one of the most worrying things I discovered was the amount of kompromat there must be on Andrew. We know that Jeffrey Epstein had filmed people in his home," Lownie said in the Channel 5 documentary.

"There is material from my sources talking about kompromat in China, in Libya, in the Middle East, and elsewhere. So I mean, there must be an awful lot of sex tapes running around, and I'm just amazed that they haven't hit the internet," Lownie alleged.

Meanwhile, journalist Richard Eden added: "Who knows what could come out?"

"I think the Royal Familystill lives in fear, frankly, of what could come out,” he said.

