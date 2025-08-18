Princess Diana ‘amazing' pal talks about great friendship

Princess Diana’s lesser known friends, Terence Stamp, is opening up about his bond with the Royal.

The former Princess of Wales shared a wonderful bond with Stamp, he says as he reveals how he first the mother-of-two.

"I said, 'I'd love to have a proper chat with her, why don't you ask her if she's up for it?' He asked and she said yes. We got on amazingly well."

Stamp said: "It wasn't like that. I thought that was the last thing she needed really. She just wanted somebody to talk to that was a guy, who would give her objective opinions. And because of that we just kind of opened up to each other.

"I saw the sadness in her because...she was a believer in the marriage and all that. And it didn't turn out the way she expected it to."

Stamp passed away at the age of 87.