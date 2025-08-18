 
Geo News

Princess Diana ‘amazing' pal talks about great friendship

Princess Diana’s friend talks about her personality and their friendship

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

August 18, 2025

Princess Diana ‘amazing pal talks about great friendship
Princess Diana ‘amazing' pal talks about great friendship 

Princess Diana’s lesser known friends, Terence Stamp, is opening up about his bond with the Royal.

The former Princess of Wales shared a wonderful bond with Stamp, he says as he reveals how he first the mother-of-two.

"I said, 'I'd love to have a proper chat with her, why don't you ask her if she's up for it?' He asked and she said yes. We got on amazingly well."

Princess Diana ‘amazing pal talks about great friendship

Stamp said: "It wasn't like that. I thought that was the last thing she needed really. She just wanted somebody to talk to that was a guy, who would give her objective opinions. And because of that we just kind of opened up to each other.

"I saw the sadness in her because...she was a believer in the marriage and all that. And it didn't turn out the way she expected it to."

Stamp passed away at the age of 87.

Prince William, Kate Middleton now showing their ‘true colors' to the British public
Prince William, Kate Middleton now showing their ‘true colors' to the British public
Prince William, Kate Middleton's relationship timeline branded ‘wrong': Here's why
Prince William, Kate Middleton's relationship timeline branded ‘wrong': Here's why
Ex employee explains why King Charles refuses to host Donald Trump at Buckingham
Ex employee explains why King Charles refuses to host Donald Trump at Buckingham
Queen Camilla's role in King Charles' monarchy comes out
Queen Camilla's role in King Charles' monarchy comes out
Prince Andrew warned against going against the man who holds his future: ‘Lie low'
Prince Andrew warned against going against the man who holds his future: ‘Lie low'
Source exposes Prince William, Kate's difficult problem since finishing cancer treatment
Source exposes Prince William, Kate's difficult problem since finishing cancer treatment
Meghan Markle leaves Prince Harry alone in a 'sensitive' row?
Meghan Markle leaves Prince Harry alone in a 'sensitive' row?
Meghan Markle under fire from author she admired
Meghan Markle under fire from author she admired