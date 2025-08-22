Queen Camilla leaves King Charles suffering alone and Prince William fuming at the mouth

King Charles suffering emotional toll without Camilla during cancer treatment

Queen Camilla’s actions spark major backlash as Prince William and Princess Anne grow angry

Queen Camilla seems to have angered not just King Charles’ sister Princess Anne but also his son Prince William with a decision that left King Charles alone, suffering from his cancer treatment, all in favor of a vacation.

For those unversed, this vacation in question happened, not only on a luxury yacht in the Mediterranean, miles away from cancer-stricken King Charles, but had only Camilla’s onw daughter Laura Lopes and her grandchildren present.

Furthermore, the boat also belongs to a prominent Conservative Party donor, despite the Royal Family being strictly anti-politics.

According to an inside source close to RadarOnline, “Camilla's trip has upset the whole royal family, especially the Princess Royal and the Prince of Wales.”

Because not only are “Princess Anne and Prince William are unhappy about Camilla’s solo jaunt, but William is also worried about the emotional toll on his father.”

Especially given the fact that he’s still being struggling against “the day-to-day pressures of treatment”.

In the eyes of the source, “the one thing [King Charles] wants most is for Camilla to be by his side.”

And in light of that “it is for people to jump to their own conclusions as to why she is not there with him at Balmoral,” the insider also added.

Former Liberal Democrat minister Norman Baker also responded to this alleged show of support, in an interview with The Mirror.

“Members of the Royal Family really ought to consider the public perception of such episodes, whether they are on holiday or official business. They are representing the country at all times and, let’s be honest, it’s not as if they are short of cash. This is not a good look for Camilla,” he said.