Taylor Swift's announcement once again overshadows Meghan Markle

Taylor Swift's star power may have inadvertently overshadowed Meghan Markle's promotional efforts once again, as the pop superstar announced limited-edition vinyl for her upcoming album on the same day the Duchess of Sussex posted about her Netflix show.

On August 21, the Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram to promote Season 2 of "With Love, Meghan," writing: "New season of 'With Love, Meghan' August 26th on Netflix. Dare I say, 'It's all that...and a bag of chips.'"

Taylor Swift's Instagram story

However, Swift simultaneously announced limited-edition "Showgirl" vinyl variants for her surprise album "The Life of a Showgirl," capturing significant media attention and social media engagement.

Meghan Markle's Instagram story

This marks the second time in a week that Swift's announcements have coincided with the Duchess of Sussex's promotional activities.

Last week, Swift's initial album reveal during an appearance on Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast reportedly eclipsed the release of Meghan Markle's Netflix trailer.

According to sources, the timing left Meghan Markle disappointed as her content struggled to dominate news cycles against Swift's overwhelming media presence.

Royal fans noted the pattern, with some suggesting Swift's moves, though likely inadvertent, consistently overshadow Meghan's media efforts.



