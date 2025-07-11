 
Ryan Gosling follows Eva Mendes lead to keep peace amid reclusive lifestyle: Source

Ryan Gosling previously called wife Eva Mendes and daughters his North Star

July 11, 2025

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have reportedly started ghosting everyone.

As per the newest report of RadarOnline.com, the Academy Award winner has adopted a reclusive lifestyle as per the liking of his partner Eva Mendes.

For those unversed, Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling tied the knot in 2022. The pair share two daughters together, Esmeralda, 10, and Amanda, 8.

A source close to the couple also revealed that Ryan follows Eva’s lead to keep the peace, which has got to be pretty hard on him.

"He gets a lot of snide comments that he has to deal with, but he's not going to throw his wife under the bus, so he just brushes them off,” said the insider and claimed, “But everyone knows it's Eva's doing."

In addition to this, the source disclosed that Eva and Ryan plan to shift their brood this summer to London because Ryan has to start the filming Star Wars Starfighter, there.

However, the couple is unlikely to change their social habits, "No doubt it will be more of the same, with them doing their own thing and Ryan only socializing while he's on set and then rushing back to Eva and the kids."

