Meghan Markle makes grand birthday announcement with wine

Meghan Markle is announcing her birthday in style with an all new update on her lifestyle brand.



The Duchess of Sussex has sent out a massive newsletter to her subscribers as she officially makes her rose wine available.

The issue to subscribers read: "Today, our founder celebrates another year (Happy Birthday, Meghan!) and tomorrow, we're raising a glass to celebrate our newest release! We are thrilled to share that our 2024 Napa Valley Rosé is available tomorrow, Tuesday August 5 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET."

The buzzy message continued: "Harvested under the California sun, this dazzling vintage embodies everything we love – it's where timeless elegance meets the spirit of summer.

"We've worked thoughtfully to bring these exceptional bottles to you, and more of your other favorite As ever products are also being restocked shortly. There is so much to celebrate, and we're honored to share these special moments with you,” it noted.

This comes as Meghan chimes in her 44th birthday alongside Prince Harry and their kids in California.