Prince William, Kate Middleton take big decision for Charlotte, Louis' mental health

Prince William, Kate fix on breaking longstanding royal tradition for Charlotte, Louis

Prince William and Kate Middleton have taken a big decision for the sake of their kids, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ mental health.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly making a conscious effort to treat all three of their children equally in order to avoid the long-standing royal issue of the “spare,” claimed an expert.

According to royal expert Richard Palmer, the Waleses, unlike past royal generations, are focused on providing “emotional security” to their kids’ over royal duties.

He penned in The i, Palmer, "In a Royal Family traditionally focused on the need to create an heir to the throne, and then a spare just in case something goes wrong, the Waleses want their children to have emotional security instead of giving special treatment to the chosen one."