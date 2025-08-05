Prince Harry branded ‘man baby' over alleged Andrew slap

Prince Harry would have impressed the Royal fans had he really punched his defamed uncle, Prince Andrew.

The Duke of Sussex, who is reported to have slapped his father’s brother during a distasteful moment back in 2013, is lauded for the action.

Writing for Mirror, commentator Fleet Street Fox reveals: “Words were exchanged, or maybe not. Punches were thrown, claims a Royal author,although that seems unlikely between two soft-handed manbabies more inclined to call lawyers. And Andrew was left with "a bloody nose" after "Harry got the better" of him, which sounds about as realistic as suggesting one pebble outwitted a different pebble.

She added: “Never mind the daftness of it all. Prince Harry's reps have let it be known no such confrontation ever took place. In one self-defeating PR masterclass, the Spare Who Cares has put more of a dent in his own reputation.”

The writer then noted: “Because if Harry had socked it to the man who has done more to wreck the Royal Family's reputation than Meghan's Oprah interview, Fergie's toe-sucking, Prince Phillip's gaffes, and Princess Diana being in the orbit of Mohammed al Fayed all rolled into one, there's no-one would think any the less of him for it. In fact, he'd probably earn new fans, some of them Royal.”