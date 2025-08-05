 
Geo News

Where is Meghan Markle spending time amid Instagram hiatus? Expert reveals

Meghan Markle’s ongoing busy schedule has neglected lifestyle brand

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

August 05, 2025

Where is Meghan Markle spending time amid Instagram hiatus? Expert reveals
Where is Meghan Markle spending time amid Instagram hiatus? Expert reveals 

Meghan Markle is going through a tough schedule as she prepares to work further on her lifestyle brand, claims an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has been silent on social media for the past few weeks, is focusing on her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror : “After quite a blitz of Instagram messages and posts, Meghan has been rather quiet lately. That could be because the children are now home from school, or that she is between projects.”

She added : “But she has just put out a promotional message for her next batch of rosé wine, which she says will be available to buy from next (this) week.”

This comes as Meghan Markle announces the drip of her new rose wine.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Reason Meghan Markle cannot win against Queen Camilla
Reason Meghan Markle cannot win against Queen Camilla
Prince Harry branded ‘man baby' over alleged Andrew slap
Prince Harry branded ‘man baby' over alleged Andrew slap
Pamela Anderson reveals if ‘With Love, Meghan' is a ‘rip-off'
Pamela Anderson reveals if ‘With Love, Meghan' is a ‘rip-off'
Meghan Markle's 'magic touch' celebrated on her birthday
Meghan Markle's 'magic touch' celebrated on her birthday
Meghan Markle's best friend Abigail Spencer shares heartwarming birthday tribute
Meghan Markle's best friend Abigail Spencer shares heartwarming birthday tribute
Leaseholder of Prince William and Kate's potential Fort Belvedere home dies
Leaseholder of Prince William and Kate's potential Fort Belvedere home dies
Netflix still backing Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: Sources video
Netflix still backing Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: Sources
Meghan's big day coincides with Prince Harry's great grandmother's special day
Meghan's big day coincides with Prince Harry's great grandmother's special day