Where is Meghan Markle spending time amid Instagram hiatus? Expert reveals

Meghan Markle is going through a tough schedule as she prepares to work further on her lifestyle brand, claims an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has been silent on social media for the past few weeks, is focusing on her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror : “After quite a blitz of Instagram messages and posts, Meghan has been rather quiet lately. That could be because the children are now home from school, or that she is between projects.”

She added : “But she has just put out a promotional message for her next batch of rosé wine, which she says will be available to buy from next (this) week.”

This comes as Meghan Markle announces the drip of her new rose wine.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.