Is Kate Middleton struggling with cancer recovery or facing a relapse?

Kate Middleton 'painfully thin' appearance reveals cancer recovery struggles

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales has sparked concerns over her cancer recovery.

The future Queen, who claimed to be in remission from cancer six months ago, appeared to be “painfully thin” in her latest royal appearances.

As reported by RadarOnline, Kate’s shrinking silhouette appears even smaller than that of her young daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Moreover, an insider told the outlet that “people are worried” that the wife of Prince William is struggling with her recovery from cancer treatment.

“Kate is painfully thin, and people are worried it's a sign that she is struggling with her recovery from cancer treatment – or worse, she's had a relapse,” they stated.

Adding, “She's been through so much, and she wants to be there for the royal family and do her part, but clearly she's not well.”

As Kate is said to have lost nearly 90 pounds, the insider claimed, “Word is she's having a difficult time and has no appetite and is losing weight as a result. She's gaunt and has little to no muscle tone. Kate always had an athletic figure, but she's far from it now.”

“She's been through an arduous journey. Chemotherapy is no walk in the park. It's left its mark on her,” they added.

On the other hand, Dr. Gabe Mirkin also shared with the outlet what exactly the Princess of Wales’ thin appearance reveals.

He said, “Kate is severely underweight at around 90 pounds, 19 months after abdominal surgery, cancer, and chemotherapy. This severe weight loss can be caused by the chemotherapy itself, not eating enough because she doesn't feel very well, or treatment failure for her cancer.”

“The severe loss of fat, muscle, and bone can interfere with her own immunity's ability to cure the cancer,” he added.

Kate Middleton, who shares three children with Prince William, underwent cancer treatment in March 2024 following abdomincal surgery.

Notably, the future Queen spend most of the year out of the public eye.