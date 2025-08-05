Inside Prince Harry ‘happy' plans for Meghan Markle birthday

Prince Harry would seemingly be enthusiastic about wife Meghan Markle’s birthday, says an expert.

The Duke of Sussex is expected to arrange a special bash for his wife as she turns 44 this month, despite potential snub from the Royal Family.

The former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, told the Mirror : "I definitely thought that being 44 was a bit of a nondescript birthday, not particularly worthy of a special celebration. But I’m sure that Harry will want to make a fuss of his wife on her special day.

She added: "As far as I can see, he is still head over heels in love with Meghan and will probably organise a romantic dinner or perhaps a beach party with friends and lots of children to celebrate their happy family life in California. Maybe a sunrise yoga session would set the day up rather nicely!

"I don’t think Meghan should hold her breath for birthday messages from the Royal family, though it may well be that Princess Eugenie - and possibly Beatrice— will send a present or a card,” noted the expert.