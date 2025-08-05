Reason Meghan Markle cannot win against Queen Camilla

Meghan Markle can never compare herself to Queen Camilla, says an expert.

The Duchess of a Sussex cannot match up to the level of Her Majesty, who won the public approval with her continuous efforts.

Speaking in a 2024 interview on the Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered, expert Robert Jobson said: "Through all of the bad times she had, [Camilla] never said a word. She never spoke publicly about anything. That's what's likeable about her. She's a very likeable person. She's got a great character and she's not looking for anybody to like her..."

He continued: “If Meghan spends her life worrying about whether she's liked or not invariably [she'll] end up disappointed because some people like you and some people don't, that's just the way it is.

“So can she turn herself around, Meghan in the UK? I doubt it, I doubt it,” he noted.