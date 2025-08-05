 
Reason Meghan Markle cannot win against Queen Camilla

Meghan Markle can never surpass the level of Queen Camilla, says an expert

Eleen Bukhari
August 05, 2025

Reason Meghan Markle cannot win against Queen Camilla 

Meghan Markle can never compare herself to Queen Camilla, says an expert.

The Duchess of a Sussex cannot match up to the level of Her Majesty, who won the public approval with her continuous efforts.

Speaking in a 2024 interview on the Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered, expert Robert Jobson said: "Through all of the bad times she had, [Camilla] never said a word. She never spoke publicly about anything. That's what's likeable about her. She's a very likeable person. She's got a great character and she's not looking for anybody to like her..."

He continued: “If Meghan spends her life worrying about whether she's liked or not invariably [she'll] end up disappointed because some people like you and some people don't, that's just the way it is.

“So can she turn herself around, Meghan in the UK? I doubt it, I doubt it,” he noted.

