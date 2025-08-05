Kate Middleton uses ‘intelligent method' to bring up Princess Charlotte

Kate Middleton and Prince William have responsible plans for their second child, Princess Charlotte.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are paying special attention to their young daughter as they do not want to give their eldest son, Princess George, preferential treatment.

Royal expert Richard Palmer notes: "In a Royal Family traditionally focused on the need to create an heir to the throne, and then a spare just in case something goes wrong, the Waleses want their children to have emotional security instead of giving special treatment to the chosen one."

To help Charlotte, Prince William accompanied her to the Euro Women’s Cup Final in Switzerland, where the Lionesses weee victorious.

American Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told i Paper: "I think this is an intelligent way to do it. I would imagine Charlotte will be part of the picture. I'm not so sure about Louis."