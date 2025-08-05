Prince Andrew urged to respond as already tarnished reputation may worsen

New book threatens to further damage Prince Andrew’s reputation

Prince Andrew has been warned that if he does not take any action that his “already tarnished” reputation may worsen after the release of a new book.

As per The Express, the “disgraced” Duke of York is under fresh scrutiny ahead of the upcoming release of a new biography, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, by author Andrew Lownie.

Some excerpts from the bombshell book, set to be published on August 14, have already been shared by Daily Mail which includes several shocking claims about Andrew and other Royal family members.

Following the release of the excerpts, journalist Alexander Larman penned in The Spectator that Andrew’s image could take an even bigger hit now.

"His already tarnished reputation is likely to sink even further into the gutter, especially if Andrew does not dignify any of the stories in the book with a refutation of any kind,” he wrote.

As per the publication, author Andrew Lownie penned in Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York that the Duke of York sparked a rift with Harry by criticizing Meghan Markle.

Per the book, he called the former Suits star “too old” and even branded her an “opportunist.”

Moreover, he warned Harry that he would make the “biggest mistake of his life” if he would marry the former Suits star.

The book also claimed that in 2013, a “heated argument” happened between Andrew and Harry at a family event after the “disgraced” Duke said something behind Harry’s back.

The confrontation reportedly escalated to a physical fight, resulting in Andrew suffering a bloody nose.