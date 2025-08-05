Meghan Markle receives happy news after Royal family brutal birthday snub

Meghan Markle rejoices upon learning of good news after birthday

Meghan Markle has received a good news hours after the Royal family snubbed her on her 44th birthday.

After the Duchess of Sussex marked her birthday, a royal expert has shared a happy news regarding Meghan’s royal titles.

As per royal expert Ingrid Seward, Meghan will always have a royal title even if King Charles or Prince William decide to strip her of Sussex title.

Speaking with The Royal Beat, the expert said, “I don’t think anything will happen to the titles, because, if they lose their titles, Harry is still a prince of the blood.”

“Meghan, instead of being the Duchess of Sussex, would be Princess Henry… That would really [confuse the Americans],” she revealed.

Per the publication, Harry was named Prince Henry Charles Albert David, however, then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana decided early on that he would go by “Harry” during his day-to-day life.

Hence, if Meghan loses her Sussex title, she would still be called Princess Henry. However, usually this tradition is not followed among the female members of the royal family.

“I think [it’s] probably best just to leave it because it looks unkind, it looks unnecessary. The Queen gave them the titles, let them keep them – they’re going to be ‘H’ and ‘M’ anyway,” Seward said.

“I think the best thing is to leave them, ignore them, and let them get on with it – which is really what the Palace and the royal family are doing.”