Pamela Anderson reveals if ‘With Love, Meghan' is a ‘rip-off'

Pamela Anderson talks about whether Meghan Markle copied her show

Pamela Anderson just addressed the comparisons between her and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s shows.

Previously, the actress-turned-royal was accused of copying the Baywatch beauty’s lifestyle show titled, Pamela's Cooking With Love, after she released her Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

As she played a game of Plead the Fifth on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the host asked, "On a scale from 1 to 10, how much did you think a rip-off did you feel like With Love, Meghan was of your show, Pamela's Cooking With Love?"

Pamela, who was visibly stunned, answered, "One... I didn't,” shaking her head.

And when Andy asked if she thought there were any similarities between the shows, the iconic actress replied, "I didn't really look, but I didn't invent cooking shows or home shows."

With a laugh, she added, "So, I mean... she's just doing her thing."

Pamela’s show featured her working with world-class chefs to make plant-based meals at her home on Vancouver Island.

While, With Love, Meghan sees the Duchess giving her viewers tips on cooking, hosting and entertaining at home with the help of chefs as well as celebrity friends.

The co-creator and producer of Pamela’s show, Jesse Fawett, also responded to the copying claims.

He told Daily Mail, "We take pride in planting the first seeds - creating original, distinctive programming that audiences love - and it's a compliment to see our work with Ms. Anderson resonate so strongly.”

It is pertinent to mention that Pamela Anderson addressed rumors regarding Meghan, Duchess of Sussex while appearing on the show to promote her upcoming movie, The Naked Gun, with her co-star and rumoured boyfriend Liam Neeson.