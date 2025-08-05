 
Geo News

Pamela Anderson reveals if ‘With Love, Meghan' is a ‘rip-off'

Meghan’s Netflix show, ‘With Love, Meghan’ was accused of being Pamela Anderson’s show’s ‘rip-off’

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 05, 2025

Pamela Anderson talks about whether Meghan Markle copied her show
Pamela Anderson talks about whether Meghan Markle copied her show

Pamela Anderson just addressed the comparisons between her and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s shows.

Previously, the actress-turned-royal was accused of copying the Baywatch beauty’s lifestyle show titled, Pamela's Cooking With Love, after she released her Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

As she played a game of Plead the Fifth on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the host asked, "On a scale from 1 to 10, how much did you think a rip-off did you feel like With Love, Meghan was of your show, Pamela's Cooking With Love?"

Pamela, who was visibly stunned, answered, "One... I didn't,” shaking her head.

And when Andy asked if she thought there were any similarities between the shows, the iconic actress replied, "I didn't really look, but I didn't invent cooking shows or home shows."

With a laugh, she added, "So, I mean... she's just doing her thing."

Pamela’s show featured her working with world-class chefs to make plant-based meals at her home on Vancouver Island.

While, With Love, Meghan sees the Duchess giving her viewers tips on cooking, hosting and entertaining at home with the help of chefs as well as celebrity friends.

The co-creator and producer of Pamela’s show, Jesse Fawett, also responded to the copying claims.

He told Daily Mail, "We take pride in planting the first seeds - creating original, distinctive programming that audiences love - and it's a compliment to see our work with Ms. Anderson resonate so strongly.”

It is pertinent to mention that Pamela Anderson addressed rumors regarding Meghan, Duchess of Sussex while appearing on the show to promote her upcoming movie, The Naked Gun, with her co-star and rumoured boyfriend Liam Neeson.

Meghan's big day coincides with Prince Harry's great grandmother's special day
Meghan's big day coincides with Prince Harry's great grandmother's special day
Meghan Markle advised to 'capitalize' on THIS talent amid Netflix deal blow video
Meghan Markle advised to 'capitalize' on THIS talent amid Netflix deal blow
Prince Harry gets much needed boost amid Netflix deal end, Prince Andrew claims video
Prince Harry gets much needed boost amid Netflix deal end, Prince Andrew claims
Kate Middleton 'struggling with recovery', clearly 'she is not well'
Kate Middleton 'struggling with recovery', clearly 'she is not well'
Princess Charlotte rocks UK magazine cover after signing first royal message
Princess Charlotte rocks UK magazine cover after signing first royal message
King Charles Balmoral Castle announces closure
King Charles Balmoral Castle announces closure
Meghan Markle releases statement after shocking claims surface
Meghan Markle releases statement after shocking claims surface
King Charles celebrates amid explosive claims about Prince Andrew, Harry
King Charles celebrates amid explosive claims about Prince Andrew, Harry