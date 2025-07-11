Brandi Cyrus admits she spanked Miley, Noah Cyrus while babysitting them

Brandi Cyrus recalls spanking sisters Miley, Noah Cyrus during childhood

Noah Cyrus recalled getting beaten by her older sister Brandi when she was a kid, but popstar sister Miley faced the beating with her.

During an appearance on Brandi, 38, and mom Tish Cyrus’ Sorry We’re Cyrus podcast, Noah recalled Brandi babysitting the duo when they were younger and shared that they used to get spanked with a wooden spoon.

"Remember when Brandi beat the s*** out of me?" Noah, 25, quipped.

"One time, she took advantage of babysitting time," she recalled.

“I think I [did it to] both,” Brandi said of Miley and Noah, joking that they needed to be punished.

“I’m pretty sure Noah was, like, ‘I like it. Do it again,’” she said.

However, Noah was quick to correct her and said it was Miley who enjoyed it.

“That’s Miley,” Noah stressed. “100 percent Miley. I’m the sweet little Capricorn.”

Tish, 58, shares kids Miley, 32, and Noah, 25, and Braison, 31, with ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus. She welcomed older kids Brandi and Trace with her previous husband, Baxter Neal Helson. Brandi and Trace were adopted by Billy Ray in 1996.