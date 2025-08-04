 
Tom Holland drops something exciting from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is the fourth movie in the MCU’s Spider-Man series

August 04, 2025

Tom Holland is seemingly not keeping Spider-Man: Brand New Day secrets anymore.

After unveiling his new Spider-Man suit, the actor has shared some behind-the-scenes moments from the set.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Holland shared photos from the set.

As the filming of the new Spider-Man movie has begun, the photos showed Holland in his brand new costume standing on the top of an armored vehicle and hooked into a stunt wire.

In the caption, he simply wrote, “‘Spider-Man Brand New Day’ 1”

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their excitement.

One user wrote, “ahhh congrats!!! so happy for you!!!”

“YOU ARE WHAT FOLLOWS BEAUTIFUL,” another added.

The third user wrote, “i suddenly feel like 15 again.”

One of the comments read, “my anxiety eats me up, my god, i already want to see.”

It is worth mentioning that Spider-Man: Brand New Day, bringing back Tom Holland in the role of Peter Parker, is the fourth movie in the MCU’s Spider-Man series co-produced by Sony and Disney.

Scheduled to release in 2026, Brand New Day comes after the massive success of 2021’s No Way Home.

