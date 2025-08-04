Nicole Kidman shares rare details about 'Practical Magic 2'

Nicole Kidman shows excitement for 'Practical Magic 2'

Nicole Kidman recently opened up about reprising her role in Practical Magic 2, twenty seven years after the original movie was released.

During an interview with People Magazine, the Babygirl actress candidly shared details about the romantic fantasy movie .

“It’s insane. I can tease her, and she teases me. We’re both living in London, very close to each other,” she began, referring to her bond with Practical Magic’s co-star, Sandra Bullock.

“We’re both like, ‘What?’ But we were just right back into it. I adore [Sandra] and she is so funny and so lovable. And we’re just having the best time together,” the Hollywood actress lauded.

Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock are returning to star in the sequel as Gillian and Sally Owens, respectively.

Revealing that Joey King will play the role of Sally Owens’ daughter, the 58-year-old actress told the outlet, “And then we have beautiful Joey King, who I’ve worked with before and who’s just lovely.”

"We have this wonderful female director, Susanne Bier. Warner Bros. is behind the film. And they've been incredibly supportive in making this, going back and then expanding it.

“So it’s a group of amazing, amazing women and some great men who are creating the next phase, the next stage of the witches’ life,” Nicole Kidman concluded.

Practical Magic 2 is scheduled to be released on September 18, 2025.