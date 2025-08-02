Prince Andrew urged to break his silence on Jeffrey Epstein ties

Prince Andrew told to speak up about Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew, the youngest son of King Charles, is being urged to speak up about Jeffrey Epstein.

As reported by Mirror, the US lawyer Gloria Allred, who represents several Epstein victims, said that the Duke of York’s silence reveals that “he’s not willing to help.”

The lawyer stated, “He can volunteer to testify. His silence is a statement that he’s not willing to help.”

“There’s nothing Prince Andrew can say or do to make it go away. It is news now all over the world. People want to know, who was involved in trafficking or sexually abusing children?”

“That’s a legitimate question. His silence is a statement that he’s not willing to help for some reason. So all I can say is, now more than ever, he should come forward,” she added.

Allred stated that Prince Andrew “could volunteer to testify publicly.”

“He ­volunteered to give an interview on the BBC, why can’t he now volunteer to give an interview to the Justice ­Department or Congress, or both?” Allred said.

Adding, “I called on Andrew to speak to the FBI. I would say now more than ever, it’s urgent. Is he willing to testify before Congress? Is he willing to give more information to the Justice Department? And if not, why not?”

Prince Andrew’s public image has been tarnished due to being part of a series of disgracing scandals, including his ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Chinese spy Yang Tengbo.

The brother of King Charles has been away from the spotlight for over a year.