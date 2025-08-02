Major claim about Kate Middleton, Prince William dismissed as 'rumour'

A major claim about Kate Middleton and Prince William has been brushed off as a ‘rumour’ by a royal expert.

Recently the Mail on Sunday claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales might be trading their "modest" family home, Adelaide Cottage, for Fort Belvedere, "a magnificent gothic-revival mansion nestled in a hidden corner of Windsor Great Park."

Royal expert Jennie Bond, while reacting to this, claimed to the Mirror, "Well, the first thing that has to be said is that this is just a rumour.”

Jennie continued, “William and Catherine have been so set on giving their children a more 'normal' upbringing than royal youngsters before them that it’s hard to imagine them wanting to move to what is, in effect, a castle — albeit it a relatively small one.”

However, the expert said if a move in the future is on the cards for the Wales family it will all come down to one thing - what is best for their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"Whatever they decide, William and Catherine will have their children’s happiness at heart. For them, preserving a relaxed, cosy family life - as close to some sort of normality as possible given their status - is a top priority."