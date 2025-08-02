Prince Harry sparks reactions with major decision about Lilibet, Archie

Royal fans have expressed their true feelings over Prince Harry’s major decision about his children Archie and Lilibet.

The New York Post quoted King Charles former butler Grant Harrold as claiming Prince Harry has apparently decided for Archie and Princess Lilibet, to follow in his footsteps by receiving British education.

However, the former aide said, “But then it depends on how the relationship is with the rest of the family when the time comes.”

Commenting on the Post report, one fan says, “Harry is a private citizen now. He can enrol his children in any school he wishes. It has NOTHING to do with the royal family. If Harry ran out of money for security, he can go get a real job.”

Another reacted, “He really needs to make his mind, I thought the UK was far too unsafe from him, Meghan and the kids?”

“A British education is "honor the King and royal family." Think Meghan will go for that, Harry?”, the third questioned.

The fourth added, “Harry It Will Never Happen.”

“Princess Diana was such a great mom before RIP in heaven. Made sure both Prince Harry and William had a great education. Hoping Lilibet Diana receives the same and her big brother Archie,” the fifth commented.