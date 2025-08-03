 
Geo News

Meghan Markle building her own 'empire': 'Just beginning'

"Meghan Markle wanted to be famous" the royal expert also said

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 03, 2025

Meghan Markle building her own 'empire': 'Just beginning'

Meghan Markle has started building her own ‘empire’ and it is just beginning, Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell has claimed.

Speaking to the Daily Express, Paul Burrell shared his thoughts on Meghan's business ventures.

The former royal aide believes that Meghan could branch out even further in the future and people could even end up "smelling like her".

"This is an empire just beginning. Make no mistake, she will go into fashion, into jewellery, maybe have her own perfume." He then quipped: 'You, too, can smell like Meghan Markle.' I wonder what that would be like?"

Earlier, Paul had also warned the duchess, "Meghan wanted to be famous. Now she has that, but be careful what you wish for, because sometimes it's not all it seems.”

The royal expert made these remarks after recently, Meghan launched her own lifestyle brand, As Ever, as she sells her own products including jams and wine.

Earlier this year, the duchess joined hands with Netflix to launch her new lifestyle brand, As ever.

“Dedicated to curating beautifully crafted essentials for the home, the line brings Meghan’s signature design aesthetic — as seen in her series With Love, Meghan — to life,” the streaming giant had also said. 

Prince Harry using Invictus Games to 'challenge' King Charles?
Prince Harry using Invictus Games to 'challenge' King Charles?
Meghan Markle show lacks ‘depth' to keep viewers hooked video
Meghan Markle show lacks ‘depth' to keep viewers hooked
Prince William left blushing after Oscar-winning actress' bold request? video
Prince William left blushing after Oscar-winning actress' bold request?
Meghan Markle took modest royal housing as personal insult: Expert video
Meghan Markle took modest royal housing as personal insult: Expert
Prince Harry confirms 'no fight' with Prince Andrew video
Prince Harry confirms 'no fight' with Prince Andrew
Prince Harry's shift in approach signals desire to heal royal rift
Prince Harry's shift in approach signals desire to heal royal rift
King Charles can act as ‘bridge' between Prince Harry, Prince William
King Charles can act as ‘bridge' between Prince Harry, Prince William
Prince Harry realises ‘teamwork' benefits with King Charles
Prince Harry realises ‘teamwork' benefits with King Charles