Meghan Markle building her own 'empire': 'Just beginning'

Meghan Markle has started building her own ‘empire’ and it is just beginning, Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell has claimed.

Speaking to the Daily Express, Paul Burrell shared his thoughts on Meghan's business ventures.

The former royal aide believes that Meghan could branch out even further in the future and people could even end up "smelling like her".

"This is an empire just beginning. Make no mistake, she will go into fashion, into jewellery, maybe have her own perfume." He then quipped: 'You, too, can smell like Meghan Markle.' I wonder what that would be like?"

Earlier, Paul had also warned the duchess, "Meghan wanted to be famous. Now she has that, but be careful what you wish for, because sometimes it's not all it seems.”

The royal expert made these remarks after recently, Meghan launched her own lifestyle brand, As Ever, as she sells her own products including jams and wine.

Earlier this year, the duchess joined hands with Netflix to launch her new lifestyle brand, As ever.

“Dedicated to curating beautifully crafted essentials for the home, the line brings Meghan’s signature design aesthetic — as seen in her series With Love, Meghan — to life,” the streaming giant had also said.