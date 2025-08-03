Buckingham Palace announces retirement in shocking move

The British royal family has announced retirement in a shocking move and dubbed it a ‘happy retirement’

Buckingham Palace, the office of King Charles and Queen Camilla, took to its social media handles and announced ‘happy retirement’ of Tyrone, a 19-year-old Windsor Grey horse who pulled royal carriages during some of the monarchy's most significant occasions.

The horse has retired after a decade and a half of "noble service".

The horse concluded his ceremonial duties following French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit in May 2025.

The Palace described Tyrone as a "gentle and dependable giant" in their farewell message.

The palace says, “After 14 years of noble service with the Royal Mews, we are celebrating Tyrone and wishing him a happy retirement!”

The palace, on behalf of the King and Queen says, "Tyrone will be missed by everyone at the Royal Mews, but it’s wonderful that he’ll be reunited with his father and sister. Thank you, Tyrone!"

According to the GB News, in June 2024, Tyrone was entrusted with leading Kate Middleton, and her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in the Glass State Coach during Trooping the Colour.