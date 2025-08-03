Prince Harry, Meghan Markle look unbothered by Prince Andrew claims in new outing

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle step out for Prince Archie's surfing competition

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are enjoying summer in California with a beach outing with their son, Prince Archie.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the Sussexes could be seen at a beach in Santa Barbara with Archie, and a girl who seemed to be their daughter, Lilibet, although it can't be said for sure due to the low resolution of the images.

Just like his dad, Archie is learning to surf. The young kid was seen participating in a children’s surfing competition as his parents stood proud.

A source told Hello! magazine: "Harry and Meghan were part of a group of parents; they were very down to earth."

"They were so proud of Archie. It was cute to watch - a special family time," the mole added.

Meghan opted for a laid-back look in a pair of denim shorts, an oversized white t-shirt, and a large straw hat, and Harry matched her vibe in black shorts, a dark T-shirt, and a beige baseball hat.

Last October, Harry surprised fans with a video that showed his surfing skills.

The video was shared on Instagram by surfing legend Raimana Van Bastolaer.

He praised Harry in the caption, writing, "In Tahiti, we still call you Prince Harry, but at Surfranch, it’s my Brother. It was an honour to have you surf with me & @kellyslater @michaelanders_ at @kswaveco"