Prince William, Kate Middleton praised as Royal future as Charles faces criticism

Prince William, Kate Middleton win public support as King Charles lands in hot water

An expert has voiced strong support for Prince William and Kate Middleton as the future leaders of Britian while criticizing King Charles over his latest speech.

Speaking with GB News, News Commentator Adam Brooks called the Prince and Princess of Wales the future of the Royal family, and expressed clear disapproval of Charles.

In a discussion about the monarchy’s role in modern Britain, Brooks said he admires William and Kate and believes the Royal family is an important part of the country's heritage.

Sharing his two-cents on the matter, Brooks said, "It just proves the King has no power politically because can you imagine a mediaeval king, Henry the Eighth or something, allowing an invasion of foreign men to come into this country and break our laws, what would happen?"

However, Brooks is in not against the monarchy, he said, "I don't want to get rid of the Royal Family, I think they're part of our heritage.

"I don't want to get rid of them, I think they bring a lot to this country. But I don't like King Charles. I like William and Kate."

Brooks’ brutal criticism of Charles comes after Reform UK Deputy Leader Richard Tice bashed Charles over his "unwise" speech about open borders during French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit.

"I don't think the late Queen would have included any of that language about the boats. I think she would have been much more careful,” Tice said.

“I presume that it's different speechwriters, but I just don't think that she would have ended up in that pickle,” he added.

"I wonder whether he fell into the trap that Keir Starmer fell into by admitting that he didn’t read his speeches beforehand.

“I just think it was unwise of the King to tread there. It’s the role of the political class to debate that sort of thing."