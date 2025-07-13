King Charles talks about 'rebuilding trust' amid rift with Prince Harry

King Charles has talked about ‘rebuilding trust’ amid ongoing rift with his estranged son Prince Harry, who is desperate to reconcile with the royal family.

The monarch opened up about ‘rebuilding trust’ in his message delivered at the Commemoration of the 30th Anniversary of the Srebrenica Genocide.

Duchess Sophie delivered the message from the King.

Later, the palace shared King Charles statement on its official website which reads, “I am greatly saddened not to be with you in person today, on the occasion of the thirtieth anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide. I am most touched and grateful to be able to share these words as we pay our respects.”

“I humbly salute the Mothers of Srebrenica, and all who do so much, despite their continuing anguish, to preserve the memory of those who died,” the monarch says.

King Charles went on saying, “Let us also take inspiration from those who bravely speak out in pursuit of justice and those who dedicate their lives to rebuilding trust between communities for the sake of a better, shared future.”

King Charles remarks about ‘rebuilding trust’ came days after Harry apparently extended an olive branch to the royals by speaking out regarding reconciliation with his family.

However, an insider said, "There is zero trust. The family feels that private conversations with Harry are not possible."