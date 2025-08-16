Prince William’s latest decision likely to unsettle Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson

Prince William’s strained relationship with his uncle, Prince Andrew, is drawing renewed attention as the Prince of Wales prepares to move his family into Forest Lodge, a new home on the Windsor Great Park estate.

William has long made clear his disapproval of Andrew’s conduct and his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to royal insiders.

Reports in British media suggest William dislikes Andrew and has distanced himself from his uncle’s controversies, which cost Andrew his military titles and senior royal role in 2022.

Kensington Palace confirmed that William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, will relocate to Forest Lodge, described as their “forever home.”

The eight-bedroom residence sits just minutes from Royal Lodge, where Andrew lives with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

The proximity raises questions about whether the move could unsettle Andrew, who has kept a low profile since retreating from public life.

While William is set to represent a new, modernized monarchy as heir to the throne, Andrew’s position within the royal family has diminished sharply.

Observers say the relocation highlights the contrast between the two men: William, reshaping the monarchy’s future, and Andrew, living in near-seclusion.

The fact that William will now be raising his family so close to Andrew’s residence has sparked speculation about whether the Yorks’ quiet life at Royal Lodge could be overshadowed by the Waleses’ presence at Forest Lodge.