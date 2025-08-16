 
Why are Prince William and Kate Middleton leaving Adelaide Cottage?

Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Prince and Princess of Wales will be moving to a new home

August 16, 2025

Prince William and Kate Middleton: File photo
Prince William and Kate Middleton are leaving their current home at Adelaide Cottage to escape what sources describe as "unhappy memories" accumulated during challenging recent years.

The Wales family moved into Adelaide Cottage in August 2022. 

However, the following years brought significant hardships that have left an emotional imprint on the residence.

Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral just weeks after the family settled into the property. 

Adelaide Cottage
Adelaide Cottage also became Kate's place of recuperation during her cancer battle in 2024, while King Charles's ongoing cancer treatment cast additional shadows over royal affairs.

"Over the last few years while they have lived at Adelaide Cottage, there have been some really difficult times," a source close to the Wales family told The Sun. 

Forest Lodge
The insider said moving offers "an opportunity for a fresh start and a new chapter; an opportunity to leave some of the more unhappy memories behind."

The family's destination is Forest Lodge, an eight-bedroom Grade II-listed mansion within Windsor Great Park. 

The 328-year-old Georgian property underwent £1.5 million restoration in 2001 and is valued at approximately £16 million.

Despite the property's grand scale, the Wales family will maintain their preference for no live-in staff, continuing their desire for a family home atmosphere rather than traditional palace formality.

"This is a move for the long-term. They see it as their forever home," the source said.

