Kensington Palace receives warm thanks for Kate Middleton's video

Royal Ballet School has expressed gratitude to Prince William and Kate Middleton for inviting the organization to be part of a new video of her series Mother Nature.

A clip of the video narrated by the Princess of Wales was recently shared on the Instagram account of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Royal Ballet School, one of the world's most celebrated centres for classical ballet training, shared another clip from the video with a caption that said, "A heartfelt thank you to Prince and Princess of Wales for inviting us to be part of this beautiful film."

The same clip was shared on X as the charity thanked Kensington Palace on the social media platform.

Although Kate Middleton did not appear in the video, she lent her voice to the narration and also nods to some of her activities in recent months, with the presence of some of the dancers from the Royal Ballet School who participated in her return-to-work Christmas concert.







