 
Geo News

Prince Andrew's titles in jeopardy as public opinion turns against him

67% of Britons believe Prince Andrew should lose his royal titles, according to a recent YouGov poll.

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 16, 2025

Prince Andrews titles in jeopardy as public opinion turns against him
Prince Andrew's titles in jeopardy as public opinion turns against him

Prince Andrew's reputation has taken another hit following the publication of a biography that portrays him in an unflattering light. 

According to a recent poll, a majority of Britons believe the prince should lose his Duke of York title and princely status.

The Duke of York's troubles began in 2019 when he stepped away from public duties amid controversy over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. 

Since then, he has been stripped of his military appointments and royal patronages, and his security costs have been cut off by the King.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond believes Prince Andrew's best course of action is to "lie low, enjoy the immensely privileged lifestyle he still has, embrace his family life, and do as his brother asks." 

She added that Andrew should "forego the protocol of walking in order of precedence and fade quietly into the background. In other words: show a bit of humility, Andrew, because we haven’t seen a shred of it yet."

Removing Prince Andrew's titles would require legislation in Parliament to prevent him from continuing as the Duke of York, while his birthright to be a prince could be changed if a Letters Patent were issued by the King. 

However, Bond doubts that his titles will be taken away, saying, "He has already paid a hefty price. But opinion polls continue to show that he is deeply disliked, and the public wants to see him squirm."

Kensington Palace makes big announcement about Kate Middleton, William after 'really difficult times'
Kensington Palace makes big announcement about Kate Middleton, William after 'really difficult times'
King Charles trying to numb 'pain and despair' as cancer battle worsens video
King Charles trying to numb 'pain and despair' as cancer battle worsens
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'unlikely to accept' any invitation from Harry
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'unlikely to accept' any invitation from Harry
King Charles 'unfortunate' to be battling cancer video
King Charles 'unfortunate' to be battling cancer
Prince William prepares to destroy remaining Prince Andrew's privileges? video
Prince William prepares to destroy remaining Prince Andrew's privileges?
Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie represent royal family at major VJ Day service
Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie represent royal family at major VJ Day service
King Charles dons military uniform to remember fallen heroes
King Charles dons military uniform to remember fallen heroes
Sarah Ferguson refuses to hide amid controversy
Sarah Ferguson refuses to hide amid controversy