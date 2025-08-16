Prince Andrew's titles in jeopardy as public opinion turns against him

Prince Andrew's reputation has taken another hit following the publication of a biography that portrays him in an unflattering light.

According to a recent poll, a majority of Britons believe the prince should lose his Duke of York title and princely status.

The Duke of York's troubles began in 2019 when he stepped away from public duties amid controversy over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Since then, he has been stripped of his military appointments and royal patronages, and his security costs have been cut off by the King.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond believes Prince Andrew's best course of action is to "lie low, enjoy the immensely privileged lifestyle he still has, embrace his family life, and do as his brother asks."

She added that Andrew should "forego the protocol of walking in order of precedence and fade quietly into the background. In other words: show a bit of humility, Andrew, because we haven’t seen a shred of it yet."

Removing Prince Andrew's titles would require legislation in Parliament to prevent him from continuing as the Duke of York, while his birthright to be a prince could be changed if a Letters Patent were issued by the King.

However, Bond doubts that his titles will be taken away, saying, "He has already paid a hefty price. But opinion polls continue to show that he is deeply disliked, and the public wants to see him squirm."