Prince William set to make history with latest move

Prince William is set to make history as the first monarch in British history not to live in a palace or castle when he eventually succeeds his father, King Charles III.

According to reports in the British media, the Prince of Wales and his family are preparing to relocate to their “forever home” in Windsor.

The family’s new residence is expected to be Forest Lodge, an eight-bedroom property within Windsor Great Park.

The move will mark a significant shift from royal tradition, reflecting William and Catherine’s desire to prioritize privacy and a grounded family life for their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Currently based at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, the Prince and Princess of Wales are said to be planning to complete their relocation to Forest Lodge before Christmas.

The property offers them the balance of seclusion and accessibility, situated close to London while maintaining ties to the wider royal estate.

The decision highlights William’s modern approach to monarchy, favoring a homely and practical lifestyle over the grandeur of Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle.

Royal observers say the move underscores his intent to connect with the public on more relatable terms, reshaping centuries-old traditions for a new era.