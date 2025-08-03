Prince Harry confirms 'no fight' with Prince Andrew

Prince Harry shuts down shocking allegations of Prince Andrew fight

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, recently found himself at the center of shocking allegations.

The latest royal biography by Andrew Lownie, titled, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, unveiled some shocking details of a family gathering turned violent.

The book revealed that in 2013 a royal family gathering turned violent after Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, made some critical comments behind his nephew Harry’s back.

It added that the argument escalated until "punches were thrown," which left Andrew with a bloody nose.

However, Harry has denied these accusations with his spokesperson sharing a statement to People Magazine.

The spokesperson told the outlet, "I can confirm neither of those things are true.”

They went on to add, “Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical fight, nor did Prince Andrew ever make those comments about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry."

It is pertinent to mention that the book revealed that Prince Andrew referred to Meghan Markle, wife of the Duke of Sussex, as an “opportunist” and predicted the marriage wouldn’t last.

On the other hand, the book also revealed tensions with Prince William, the Prince of Wales. It claimed that William privately worked to push his uncle Andrew out of Royal Lodge.