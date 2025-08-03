King Charles can act as ‘bridge' between Prince Harry, Prince William

King Charles could become ‘potential peacemaker’ in Prince Harry, William feud

King Charles can play a huge role between Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud, a royal expert has claimed.

Speaking with Us Weekly, royal expert Kristen Meinzer shared how the Duke of Sussex’s ongoing feud with William remains more strained than his relationship with their father.

However, she noted that reconciliation with Charles may influence Prince of Wales to do the same.

She said, “I think that Harry’s relationship with his brother is a different beast than his relationship with his father."

“But perhaps if Charles warms more to Harry, William will feel compelled to follow his lead," the expert added.

The expert shared how it was a good sign that Harry initiated peace talks with the monarch and also shared his schedule with the palace.

“I think any communication is good,” Meinzer said. “It shows that things have not completely broken down between father and son, and that Harry, in particular, wants to mend fences.”

According to Daily Mail, Harry made another move to fix his relationship with Charles and William by sharing his official diary with them.

It came after a recent clash in schedules, where Harry’s trip to Angola made headlines and overshadowed Queen Camilla’s 78th birthday portrait.

Speaking with the publication, an insider revealed that the Duke now wants to avoid any future clashes with his father and the Royal family.