‘It will tear her apart': Kate Middleton worried about George's looming exit from home

Kate Middleton loses battle over Prince George's education

Kate Middleton is sad and worried as Prince George may soon be sent away to boarding school.

According to insiders, Prince William, 43, wants his 12-year-old heir to be educated at William's alma mater, Eton College, but Kate is nervous about the safety of her son away from home.

And despite her objection, the future Prince of Wales will be sent to Eton College in September 2026.

"I think Kate is really sad because she doesn't want him to go away," the source claimed, per Radar Online. "She's very nervous, and she wants to spend more time with him."

The Princess of Wales, 43, was diagnosed with cancer in 2024 and spent most of the year away from the spotlight during her treatment. According to the mole, being away from George will take a toll on her heath as she recovers.

George’s absence from the Waleses home, Adelaide Cottage in Windsor will "take a toll on her physical health."

The source said, "She might feel guilty in a way. The past few years have been filled with a lot of lows because of her illness, and I'm sure she just wants to be with her family as much as she can. When George goes away, she will not get that chance, and she undoubtedly will not be happy with that."

"In this day and age of social media," explained the mole, "she is concerned about George's privacy, and since he'll be away at school, she won't have eyes on him. That will most likely tear her apart inside to know that she's not there to protect him."

Prince William and Princess Kate tied the knot in 2011 and welcomed their first child, Prince George, in 2013.