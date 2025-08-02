King avoids accident at sporting event

King Felipe VI of Spain had a near miss aboard a Spanish naval vessel on Thursday when a heavy piece of sailing equipment fell just inches from him during preparations for a major regatta, according to local and British media reports.

The 57-year-old monarch was aboard the Aifos with Admiral Jaime Rodríguez Toubes and crew, readying for the prestigious Copa del Rey Mapfre sailing competition, when the incident occurred around 11:30 a.m.

As Felipe examined his backpack on deck, a sail and its boom suddenly crashed down near him, narrowly missing him.

The dramatic moment was captured on video and shared by Spanish outlet Vanitatis, showing crew members audibly gasping while Felipe remained composed.

King Felipe VI of Spain with his daughter Princess Leonor

Without expressing alarm, the King briefly looked up to assess the situation, then calmly resumed his preparations.

Felipe has been a lifelong sailing enthusiast, competing since age 16 and serving in the Spanish Navy during his youth. Since becoming monarch in 2014, he has also held the honorary title of Captain General.

The Aifos, which secured second place last year, is not expected to top the leaderboard in 2024, though Felipe remains optimistic, according to Vanitatis.

His eldest daughter, Princess Leonor, recently promoted to Midshipman of 2nd grade, joined him at the regatta. Her younger sister, Infanta Sofia, did not attend.

Earlier this week, both royal sisters were seen with Prince William and Princess Charlotte at the UEFA Women’s Euros final.