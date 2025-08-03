Meghan Markle, Prince Harry playing ‘PR game' over peace gimmick

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seeking more than just reconciliation aw they extend an olive branch toward King Charles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, whose aides met King Charles’ in July, are looking for PR gains.

Royal correspondent Jack Royston tells The Sun: “I think the reason behind it is fundamentally because Harry had a clear-out, and Meghan had a clear-out of their PR team on both sides of the Atlantic.

“They brought new people in who have come with new energy and a real determination to move the dial in terms of public opinion, move the dial in terms of media coverage of the Sussexes, and, that comes with it, move the dial in terms of the relationship with the palace.”

Meanwhile, expert Samara Gills admits that Harry is keen to make amends with King Charles.

She added: “I think he's trying to get reconciliation before the king goes.

“I mean, he did obviously say in that BBCinterview, ‘I don't know how much longer my father has left’, and obviously dropped a bunch more bombshells in that interview.