Prince Harry rep breaks silence on Prince Andrew punch

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew altercation reality laid bare

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

August 03, 2025

Prince Harry did not raise his hand on uncle Prince Andrew, he clarifies.

The Duke of Sussex has revealed that he did not engage in a violent altercation with his uncle back in the days.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex tells PEOPLE: “I can confirm neither of those things are true. Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical fight, nor did Prince Andrew ever make those comments about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry.”

This comes as new book titled

‘Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York,’ spills that a “heated argument” between Harry and Andrew broke out at a family gathering in 2013 over "something Andrew said behind Harry’s back.”

The Duke of York’s words instigated Prince Harry before “punches were thrown,” making Andrew bleed.

