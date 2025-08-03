Prince Harry rep breaks silence on Prince Andrew punch

Prince Harry did not raise his hand on uncle Prince Andrew, he clarifies.



The Duke of Sussex has revealed that he did not engage in a violent altercation with his uncle back in the days.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex tells PEOPLE: “I can confirm neither of those things are true. Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical fight, nor did Prince Andrew ever make those comments about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry.”

This comes as new book titled

‘Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York,’ spills that a “heated argument” between Harry and Andrew broke out at a family gathering in 2013 over "something Andrew said behind Harry’s back.”

The Duke of York’s words instigated Prince Harry before “punches were thrown,” making Andrew bleed.