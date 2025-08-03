Prince Andrew branded ‘animal' over Jeffrey Epstein link

Prince Andrew’s truth about sexual addiction has been laid bare in a new bombshell book.

The Duke of York, who was held accountable for the sexual assault of late Virginia Giuffre, was addicted to the idea as per sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a new book based on Andrew titled 'Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York', the Daily Mail is said to have quoted Epstein: “We are both serial sex addicts.

“From the reports I’ve got back from the women we’ve shared, he’s the most perverted animal in the bedroom.

“He likes to engage in stuff that’s even kinky to me – and I’m the king of kink!”

This comes as Andrew also allegedly engaged in shameful activities during the King of Thailand’s silver jubilee in 2026

“Often, as soon as one left, another would arrive,” the reporter said where hotel staff revealed “more than 10 a day” were going to the Duke’s suite.