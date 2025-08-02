 
Why Kate Middleton has been seen without her engagement ring

Kate Middleton was recently seen wearing a new ring

August 02, 2025

Kate Middleton recently debuted a new piece of jewelry, a Cartier Étincelle de Cartier eternity ring, drawing public attention and speculation over its meaning and symbolism.

The ring, featuring diamonds and sapphires, has recently been seen in place of her iconic sapphire engagement ring, once belonging to the late Princess Diana. 

Often paired with her wedding band and another eternity ring, believed to have been gifted by Prince William following Prince George’s 2013 birth, the new ring adds to a trend in Catherine’s evolving style.

According to British jeweler Eliza Walter, ring stacking is growing in popularity, with clients mixing engagement, wedding, and eternity bands to reflect personal milestones and style. 

Eternity rings are traditionally given to mark anniversaries or other major life events, prompting speculation that the Cartier ring may have been a 13th wedding anniversary gift from William.

Royal observers have noted that Catherine has occasionally left her engagement ring at home, particularly during visits to hospitals and schools, moves seen as either practical or intentional efforts to draw focus away from herself and toward the occasion.

Catherine’s new accessory comes after she completed chemotherapy last year, marking what some view as a fresh chapter.

