Prince William, Kate Middleton crave ‘normality' with big move

Prince William and Kate Middleton are prioritising over their family with big move

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

August 03, 2025

Prince William and Kate Middleton are focusing on their children as a house move is on the cards.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are currently living in Adelaide Cottage, are tipped to move in to the historic Fort Belvedere with their three kids- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Speaking about their upcoming decision, former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, told the Mirror: "Well, the first thing that has to be said is that this is just a rumour. William and Catherine have been so set on giving their children a more 'normal' upbringing than royal youngsters before them that it’s hard to imagine them wanting to move to what is, in effect, a castle — albeit it a relatively small one.


"However, it may well be that they feel they are outgrowing Adelaide Cottage - four bedrooms for a family of five doesn’t leave much room for visiting relatives or friends, or for kids’ sleepovers.

"Whatever they decide, William and Catherine will have their children’s happiness at heart. For them, preserving a relaxed, cosy family life - as close to some sort of normality as possible given their status - is a top priority,” she noted.

