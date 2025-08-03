Prince Harry's shift in approach signals desire to heal royal rift

Expert on Prince Harry’s shift in strategy amid peace talks with King Charles

Prince Harry is taking a more peaceful approach toward his family, with a source saying he now wants to avoid conflict rather than cause it.

Recently, the Duke of Sussex initiated peace talks with King Charles by sending his top aides to meet with the representatives to the monarch.

Later, it was also reported that Harry made another move to fix his relationship with Charles and Prince William by sharing his official diary with them.

“Harry has shifted into a new way of thinking. The tone is now all about ‘deconflicting’ with his family," an insider shared, per GB News.

Speaking on the matter, royal expert Jennie Bond told The Mirror that if Harry really has agreed to share his schedule with the Royal family, it shows he still sees himself as part of it.

“If it’s true that Harry has agreed to share his diary, then it clearly is a concession that he acknowledges he is still part of the Royal Family,” she said.

“There has been so much hurt and so much damage; that crucial element of trust has been lost after all Harry’s accusations and revelations.

“The road to reconciliation is not going to be an easy one,” she added.