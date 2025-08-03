Prince Harry realises ‘teamwork' benefits with King Charles

Prince Harry is serious about his reconciliation with King Charles, says an expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who’s had his aides meet King Charles’ rep for peace offerings in July, has understood the meaning of family.

This comes as Harry offered to share his working diary with the Firm to curb clashes of appearances. L

Royal expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror : “If it’s true that Harry has agreed to share his diary, then it clearly is a concession that he acknowledges he is still part of the royal family and that — even to a very limited extent— they work best as a team.”

Jennie said: “As much as the royal familymight protest that they don’t like publicity, there’s very little point in doing all the good work they do unless they can shine a spotlight on the causes they are trying to help. And that means publicity.”

She then noted: “Therefore, if one royal knocks the other off the headlines because of a diary clash, it is the charities or causes they are trying to highlight which suffer. Co-ordinating diaries makes logical sense.”