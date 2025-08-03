Prince Andrew ‘missing sleep' over great worry: expert

Prince Andrew is not out of trouble despite his recent win from the FBI.

The Duke of York, who was removed from the suspicious list by the FBI while probing into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, might still be in warm waters.

Spencer Kuvin, who has represented Epstein’s victims, establishes that things are still dangerous for the banished Royal.

“I still don’t think Andrew can sleep soundly,” Mr Kuvin said.

“With the quick change of administration or new leadership at the Department of Justice, the investigation could be reopened or continued.

“Andrew needs to visit the US to answer questions from the FBI. Avoiding this merely makes people think he’s guilty.”

This comes as Andrew also allegedly engaged in shameful activities during the King of Thailand’s silver jubilee in 2026

“Often, as soon as one left, another would arrive,” the reporter said where hotel staff revealed “more than 10 a day” were going to the Duke’s suite.