Prince Andrew turns Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie into ‘collateral damage'

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie get handed a heartbreaking title

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have just received a staunch defense in their corner by a source close to the Daily Beast.

Its all come after the announcement of Andrew Lownie’s book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

Now a source has come forward, and while speaking to the Daily Beast defended the two York sisters for their grace.

In the eyes of this source, “All they have ever done is stand by their parents in the most horrifically public circumstances. I don't think it's fair to criticize them for that.”

They also didn’t end there, instead went further on to offer their defense of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie by saying, “They're sweet girls who understand that they are immensely privileged and have always been grateful for the privilege they've had and have tried to use it to do the right thing.”

The insider also made it a point to note, “They were told to get jobs by the firm, and they did that, so it seems unfair to attack them for making money.”

It was only near the end that the insider expressed thoughts about their mother, Sarah Ferguson who is the ex-wife of Prince Andrew..

“Sarah has seen it all before,” they said before signing off. “She's a tough old bird, and I don't think this latest round of 'revelations,' which are really just recycled gossip, will make much difference.” But “it’s telling how many of the sources are either anonymous or dead.”