Prince Harry advised on wise move to win over King Charles

Expert shares Prince Harry’s best bet to win King Charles’ favour

Prince Harry has been advised on how to win King Charles following his peace talks with the monarch.

According to royal expert Nick Ede, the Duke of Sussex attending Peter Phillips’ wedding could help mend his relationship with the Royal family.

He told The Express, that Harry has always been close to Phillips and has attended major royal events alone before.

He suggested that going to the wedding could improve Harry’s popularity and be a positive step toward healing the tensions that have grown since Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals.

"Harry has always been close to Peter Phillips and Harry has been known to attend major royal occasions on his own,” the expert said.

He added, "I think that it would be a good thing for his popularity if he attended the wedding."

"If he is looking to gain favour with his family this could be a nice way of starting to heal the rift."