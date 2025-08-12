Prince William shares magazine cover with Prince Harry

Despite their differences, Princes William and Harry remain bound by a shared devotion to their late mother, Princess Diana.

This legacy is now featured on the cover of People magazine alongside an image of the brothers with her.

While their relationship has fractured in recent years, both continue to honor Diana’s compassion and commitment to service.

“We all remember the days when Harry and William were joshing with one another… it’s a great loss for the monarchy,” royal biographer Andrew Morton told People.

On July 16, as the 28th anniversary of Diana’s death neared, Prince Harry retraced her steps through a minefield in Angola, echoing her humanitarian work. Just weeks earlier, on what would have been her 64th birthday, William marked the second anniversary of Homewards in Sheffield, an initiative to end homelessness, a cause Diana championed.

Their paths now unfold separately, with no public contact between them. William, 43, and Kate Middleton, 43, are raising their three children in Windsor, while Harry, 40, and Meghan Markle, 44, live in California with their two. The cousins have not been seen together publicly since 2019.

Yet Diana’s influence remains evident. Both brothers have given their daughters her name as a middle name and speak of her to their children. “The values they are instilling… may be their best success,” historian Amanda Foreman said.

Even as William focuses on his family amid Kate’s cancer recovery and Harry seeks reconciliation with their father, King Charles III, their mother’s example endures as common ground.

“This is the sadness of it, they aren’t supporting each other like they should be,” a royal source said. “That’s what any mother would want, that they are there for each other.”