 
Geo News

Royal horse outshines Princess Anne's birthday

The Royal Family is celebrating the work and life of Princess Anne who's celebrating her 75th birthday on August 15

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 12, 2025

Princess Anne and royal horse  Tyrone
Princess Anne and royal horse  Tyrone

The retirement of a royal horse has unexpectedly outshined Princess Anne’s upcoming milestone birthday in online popularity.

Recently, the Royal Family’s official Instagram account announced the retirement of Tyrone, a horse, in a post that drew more than 303,000 likes, including one from former soccer star David Beckham. 

Just days later, on Augusts 11, the account shared a tribute highlighting Princess Anne’s work and life ahead of her 75th birthday. 

The post, however, garnered far fewer likes than Tyrone’s sendoff.

The Princess Royal is often hailed as one of the hardest-working members of the monarchy.

In its birthday tribute, the Royal Family praised Anne for her “unwavering dedication” to public service, noting her tireless schedule of engagements and steadfast support for her brother, King Charles III.

Anne has long been respected for avoiding personal scandals and maintaining a low-key but influential role within the royal ranks. 

Known for her hands-on approach, she continues to champion charities and causes ranging from equestrian sports to health initiatives.

While a royal horse may have won Instagram’s heart this week, Anne’s decades of service have secured her a lasting place in Britain’s affection.






Prince Harry can't afford any more legal fees as duke lands in new trouble
Prince Harry can't afford any more legal fees as duke lands in new trouble
Meghan Markle plans pose huge threat to Prince Harry reunion plans
Meghan Markle plans pose huge threat to Prince Harry reunion plans
Prince William turns to another person for warmth instead of King Charles
Prince William turns to another person for warmth instead of King Charles
King Charles sets condition as Prince Harry 'determined' to meet video
King Charles sets condition as Prince Harry 'determined' to meet
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's plan for new tell-all doc revealed video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's plan for new tell-all doc revealed
Sarah Ferguson 'celebrates' after Meghan Markle, Harry's major announcement
Sarah Ferguson 'celebrates' after Meghan Markle, Harry's major announcement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are turning into King Charles' biggest concern yet again
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are turning into King Charles' biggest concern yet again
Prince Andrew's claims about Meghan Markle, Harry's marriage backfire
Prince Andrew's claims about Meghan Markle, Harry's marriage backfire