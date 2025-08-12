Royal horse outshines Princess Anne's birthday

Princess Anne and royal horse Tyrone

The retirement of a royal horse has unexpectedly outshined Princess Anne’s upcoming milestone birthday in online popularity.

Recently, the Royal Family’s official Instagram account announced the retirement of Tyrone, a horse, in a post that drew more than 303,000 likes, including one from former soccer star David Beckham.

Just days later, on Augusts 11, the account shared a tribute highlighting Princess Anne’s work and life ahead of her 75th birthday.

The post, however, garnered far fewer likes than Tyrone’s sendoff.

The Princess Royal is often hailed as one of the hardest-working members of the monarchy.

In its birthday tribute, the Royal Family praised Anne for her “unwavering dedication” to public service, noting her tireless schedule of engagements and steadfast support for her brother, King Charles III.

Anne has long been respected for avoiding personal scandals and maintaining a low-key but influential role within the royal ranks.

Known for her hands-on approach, she continues to champion charities and causes ranging from equestrian sports to health initiatives.

While a royal horse may have won Instagram’s heart this week, Anne’s decades of service have secured her a lasting place in Britain’s affection.



















